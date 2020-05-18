Crunchy Vinegar Lentils with Herbs Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes, plus 1 hour refrigeration
Ingredients
¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
¾ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 medium shallot, finely chopped
¾ cup|170 grams green lentils
¼ cup|15 grams roughly chopped cilantro
¼ cup|15 grams roughly chopped dill
¼ cup|15 grams roughly chopped parsley
¼ cup|42 grams toasted pumpkin seeds
¼ cup|42 grams toasted sunflower seeds
3 tablespoons olive oil
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- In a small saucepan, bring the vinegar, sugar, salt, and 2 tablespoons water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the shallot. Let sit at room temperature until cool.
- Bring a small saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the lentils and cook until just tender, about 12 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water until completely cool. Transfer the lentils to a large bowl with the herbs and seeds.
- Add the shallot and its pickling liquid to the lentils, along with the olive oil. Season the salad with salt and pepper and refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until ready to serve.
