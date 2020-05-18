Crunchy Vinegar Lentils with Herbs Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes, plus 1 hour refrigeration

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 medium shallot, finely chopped

¾ cup|170 grams green lentils

¼ cup|15 grams roughly chopped cilantro

¼ cup|15 grams roughly chopped dill

¼ cup|15 grams roughly chopped parsley

¼ cup|42 grams toasted pumpkin seeds

¼ cup|42 grams toasted sunflower seeds

3 tablespoons olive oil

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

In a small saucepan, bring the vinegar, sugar, salt, and 2 tablespoons water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the shallot. Let sit at room temperature until cool. Bring a small saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the lentils and cook until just tender, about 12 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water until completely cool. Transfer the lentils to a large bowl with the herbs and seeds. Add the shallot and its pickling liquid to the lentils, along with the olive oil. Season the salad with salt and pepper and refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until ready to serve.

