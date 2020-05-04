VICE
Crunchy Curried Coconut Egg Salad Recipe

Panino con le uova
Makes 1 ¼ cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

3 large eggs
¼ cup|60 ml coconut milk
¼ cup|40 grams roughly chopped cashews
⅓ cup|65 grams cups cooked chickpeas, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons|30 grams yogurt
1 teaspoon curry powder
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 English muffins

Directions

1. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Gently add the eggs and cook for 10 minutes. Drain, then run under water until cool enough to peel.

2. Peel and roughly chop the eggs. Transfer to a medium bowl with the coconut milk, cashews, chickpeas, yogurt, curry powder, salt, and pepper. Enjoy as-is or as a sandwich with the English muffins.

