Crunchy Egg Salad with Fish Sauce and Lime Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
6 large eggs
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons fish sauce
½ teaspoon chili flakes
1 ripe avocado
3-4 Persian cucumbers
1 baguette, halved lengthwise
½ bunch fresh cilantro
Directions
- Bring a pot of water to a boil. Gently add the eggs and cook for 10 minutes. Drain and run the eggs under cold water until cool enough to handle. Peel the eggs and finely dice. Transfer to a large bowl with the fish sauce, lime juice, and chili flakes.
- Halve, peel, pit, and dice the avocado. Add to the bowl with the eggs and mix and mash it all together.
- Lay the cucumbers on the inside of the bottom of the baguette. Top with the egg salad and then add the cilantro. Top with the other half of the baguette and serve.
