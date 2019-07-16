Crunchy Green Salad with Tahini-Miso Dressing Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons red miso

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ounces|56 grams chopped walnuts

1 English cucumber

2 ounces|60 grams crumbled feta

2 ounces|60 grams snap peas, thinly sliced on an angle

1 head iceberg lettuce, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 12 ounces|350 grams)

1 whole avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and cut into 1-inch pieces

½ bunch chives, cut into 1 ½-inch lengths

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together the tahini and miso with ¼ cup|60 ml water. Season with salt and pepper. Place the walnuts in a medium skillet over medium. Cook, tossing occasionally, until fragrant and toasted, 3 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the dressing. Halve the cucumber lengthwise and, using a spoon, remove the seeds. Halve lengthwise again and cut into ½-inch pieces. Transfer to the bowl with the dressing along with the feta, snap peas, lettuce, and avocado. Toss to combine, then transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with the chives to serve.

