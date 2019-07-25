Crunchy Summer Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 fennel bulb, trimmed and very thinly sliced (or shave on a mandolin if you got one!)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

4 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced on an angle

2 peaches, pitted and thinly sliced

1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

½ honeydew melon (about 8 ounces|225 grams), peeled, seeded, and thinly sliced lengthwise into 2-inch pieces

½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper

flaky salt, to finish

Videos by VICE

Directions

Place the fennel in a bowl of ice water for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together the lemon juice and honey in a bowl. Drain the fennel and add it to the bowl along with the cucumbers, peaches, avocado slices, and melon. Toss to combine, then transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with the Aleppo pepper and salt to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.