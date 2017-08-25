Cry and Ball Out to Lil Uzi Vert’s Debut Album ‘Luv Is Rage 2’

After months of anticipation and a surprise announcement yesterday, rock-rap (not rap-rock) figurehead Lil Uzi Vert has finally released his first official LP Luv Is Rage 2. The protracted, slightly messy rollout would hamper any other artist, but Uzi has been blessed with a genuine hit single in “XO Tour Llif3,” which takes some off the strain off. That song’s obviously included here as the closing track (gotta get those streams up) but there is more to love within.

Primarily, we have Uzi reinterpreting Oh Wonder’s synthpop ballad “Landslide” as “The Way Life Goes.” You will weep. There’s also a heartfelt ode to Uzi’s mom titled “Dark Queen,” of all things. Pharrell and the Weeknd guest star, the production bangs, and Uzi compares himself to Leonardo DiCaprio at one point. Do I need to say more? Listen to Luv Is Rage 2 below.