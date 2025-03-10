Cthulhu Awakens With a Kickstarter of One of the Most Ambitious Game Sequels Ever (Plus, Two More New Eldritch Horrors?)

I’m a major Cthulhu/Lovecraft fan. The lore and world-building have always been cool, and in my opinion, it’s the best of Weird Fiction/Cosmic Horror. For the longest time, all a development studio had to do was throw some Cthulhu into their game, and I’d ardently defend it. That approach has had, uh… …varying degrees of validation. But, today, I found out about three games centered around everyone’s favorite Great Old One. I want to lead, however, with the ambitious The Sinking City 2 — with its own live Kickstarter (here, but I’m linking to it again later just in case).

For context, The Sinking City was a divisive title. Granted, time has been kinder to it, but overall, its reception was all over the place. The Sinking City 2, however? If that trailer is anything to go by, Cthulhu is about to easily get his groove back!

The Sinking City 2, if it lives up to what Frogwares has shown off, has the potential to be a Survival Horror masterpiece. Which is why, in reverence to the One True Savior, Cthulhu, I’m obligated to once again link to the game’s Kickstarter (here)! Frogwares has only been getting better and better over the years, and I truly believe they’ve earned as much support as possible. As of this writing, the Kickstarter has already hit its initial goal, but there are so many stretch goals to hit! Let’s make it happen, y’all.

Screenshot: Frogwares

but, wait — during nacon’s showcase last week, *two more* cthulhu joints joined the chat

Then, two more Lovecraftian games emerged during Nacon’s showcase last week (which I just got caught up on)! First, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss.

“In this tense Lovecraftian thriller, you play Noah, tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of miners in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. With the help of your AI companion, Key, explore the vast, labyrinthine prison of R’lyeh—an ancient, sunken city of cyclopean proportions—and resist the creeping madness caused by Cthulhu’s influence. At its core lies a secret that could shatter your understanding of reality.”

Unfortunately, it just has a vague 2026 release window. But, still — need it. Next up? The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu.

“Join a team of explorers in search of treasure. Aboard your galleon, prepare for each mission by selecting weapons and equipment before setting off for adventure in the cursed jungle. The further you make progress, the greater the danger you’ll face before you make it to the gates of a legendary underground world where unimaginable riches await.”

I know, I know. 1. This probably has “delay” written all over it (though I really hope it does drop this year). 2. “Ain’t no way the actual gameplay is going to match the energy of that trailer.” Listen. I told y’all: I’m a hardcore zealot of the Great Old Ones. Plus, I trust ACE Team. “Weird” is their whole deal, and if I trust anyone with “ambitious four-player roguelike survival shooter,” it’s them. Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn.