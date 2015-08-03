Cubicolor’s “Down the Wall’ Will Have You Seeing Double (Actually)

Anjunadeep act Cubicolor’s tune “Down The Wall,” the lead from their freshly released EP of the same name, arrests with tones that sound like Radiohead’s Kid A for the dancefloor.



The video for the tune, directed by Judith Knubben, equals the track’s heady artistry and immersive nature.

Videos by VICE

The cut is a treatise on reflection and the human form, using simple scene-splitting and mirroring techniques to challenge perception and form a narrative that is a good notch or two above your usual video of twerking party girls and flashy cars.

Pick up “Down the Wall” on Beatport