Cucumber and Citrus Salad Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the za’atar:

3 tablespoons hemp seeds, lightly ground

3 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted and lightly ground

2 tablespoons sumac

CBD oil

for the salad:

8 Persian cucumbers, halved, seeded, and sliced on the diagonal

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 lemons, juiced

kosher salt, to taste

2 Mandarin oranges, segmented

2 blood oranges, segmented

cannabis terpenes, to taste

Directions

Make the za’atar: In a small bowl, mix the hemp seeds, sesame seeds, and sumac with just enough oil to bind them, about 1 teaspoon. The za’atar should still be sprinkle-able. Prepare the salad: In a medium bowl, toss the cucumbers with the olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. Toss in the citrus segments and season with cannabis terpenes to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with the za’atar.

This recipe appears in our second cookbook ‘BONG APPÉTIT,’ out October 2018.

