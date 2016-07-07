Culoe de Song Envisages a Fictional Apocalypse on His Label’s Debut Release, ‘Washa’

South African DJ Culoe de Song is gearing up for the upcoming release of his Washa LP, the debut offering on his new label, De Song Music. Despite already receiving international acclaim—through his globetrotting performances alongside the likes of Dixon and Black Coffee, and his releases on Germany’s famous Innervisions label—de Song is further proving his creative prowess with this LP. Washa is no casual techno record, it’s a concept album which tells the tale of the Guzu empire, a new civilization erected in place of an earth destroyed by evils, and it celebrates mankind’s entitlement the joy of music. As King Gasa, the Guzu Empire’s beloved monarch, says on the “King Gasa’s Proclamation” track: “It is now our duty to eliminate our fear through our right to hear music, through our right to dance…”

The music itself functions differently on and off the dance floor, but is tremendous in either context. Catching basslines are met with powerful chants, many of which de Song recorded himself, of political speeches regarding de Song’s fantastical Guzu Empire, and field recordings. It’s danceable music that makes you think: meant to be listened to through a giant rig on a packed dancefloor, or through your headphones in your room.



Videos by VICE

Over email de Song said to THUMP: “Washa is a story of overcoming fear and bringing faith into life. Growing up, self-doubt has been my biggest enemy, but I seemed to achieve so many things when I address the will to do them. Like in the story, the Guzu Empire was saved through the powers of music and the energy generated through the act of rejoice. It’s the same for me, music has been my biggest saviour and I’ve fought my own enemies to the end with this great weapon.”

Washa is out on De Song Music on July 8.