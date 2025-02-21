Cult Classic Anime ‘Samurai Pizza Cats’ Is Getting a Video Game 30+ Years After Its Debut, and It Looks Glorious

Remember Samurai Pizza Cats? No? Well, you’re likely not alone. While this ’90s anime rings true in our home, mainly because if there is one thing we love more than games, it’s cats, Samurai Pizza Cats is the show that time forgot. 35 years after its debut, however, a retro rival of our favorite sword-slinging felines sees the light of day. And there are plenty of reasons to get hyped up about Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past. Especially if you’re craving that perfect dose of nostalgia.

I think the Most Impressive Part of ‘Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From the Past’ Is How Good the Voice Actors Still Sound

Served up like a hot slice of your favorite pie, Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past looks identical to the original show. A lot of times, something is lost in the process of bringing an old series to a new generation. But from the film grain to the muted colors, Samurai Pizza Cats is looking phenomenal. Pair that with the original voice actors reprising their roles and sounding just as good as they did back in the day. And this is a recipe for an amazing Saturday morning.

Screenshot: Red Dunes Games

I figured we would have seen He-Man, or maybe even Thundercats get this treatment first. But I’m not going to brush aside a chance for a SPC renaissance by any means. It’s just shocking. Mainly seeing how many people are excited to see the return of these ferocious felines. I also appreciate that it doesn’t seem like this is just a cheap cash-in on the nostalgia-craved masses, either. Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past nails the art style, but adds plenty to the package to keep it well-rounded.

It looks like cameos from the original show will be “Summons”. And while there hasn’t been much gameplay to show off how they’ll work just yet, it’s so nice to see a group so passionate about the source material that they’re digging deep. It’s a passion project in its truest form. And I’m passionate about getting my paws on this as soon as I can.