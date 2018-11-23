‘Culture Cartel’ Is a Celebration of Everything We Love About Street Culture

Street culture has been shifting radically in the past few years. Streetwear is now luxury wear, hip-hop is considered an important element in high fashion, and street art can worth more than $1 million USD. One could argue that street culture is no longer accessible to the people it was meant for in the first place. But an all-encompassing celebration of street culture in Singapore next week might just be the perfect counter argument.

Counter Culture is dubbed the first convention in Asia to combine many aspects of street culture, namely fashion, art, music and toys, under one roof—and everyone is welcome. It has everything you want to know, witness, and of course, purchase. Besides the usual brand and retail showcases, the event is going to feature the best of local and international artists in the game.

The exhibitions, which the event promises will be “holistic and interactive,” are curated by respected Singaporean artists Jahan Loh, Jackson Aw, Augustine Nezumi, and Mandeep Chopra. Other headliners of are graffiti legend Stash and designer Joshua Vides from the US, designer Whatshisname from the UK, street artist Alex Face from Thailand, tattoo artists Nissaco and Gakkinfrom Japan.

Convention goers can also witness Asia’s first virtual reality graffiti competition (did we mention how street culture is shifting?), a tattoo competition, several talkshows on topics such as what it’s like being creative in Singapore, and participate in raffle draws where they can win a pair of Yeezys.

Get your single-day tickets or weekend passes to the convention via Culture Cartel’s official website, or get the Culture Cartel Goat Pack for VIP access and entry to the kickoff party on November 30.

Culture Cartel will be taking place at the Singapore F1 Pit Building on December 1-2. For more details, check out the event’s Instagram.