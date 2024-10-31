This Manual Male Masturbator Lets Your ‘Fantasies’ Do the Driving

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

To all my fellow dudes, fellas, and penis-havers of the world, why are sex toys so heavily marketed towards women, while they’re kind of… taboo for us? Our good friends over at Cupsland, for one, are doing their part to break this double standard with a sex toy they describe as “ideal for personal relaxation at home. [The Twirl 1.0] Simplifies the need for stress relief, providing an easy and private outlet.” Yeah, that’s it—I just want to relax!!!

While it may seem like the girls are having all the fun, the world of male masturbators isn’t as one-track-minded as you may think. Introducing the Twirl 1.0, a male masturbator designed to be as good for guys as those cool high-tech clit-sucking toys are for ladies. Cupsland’s Twirl 1.0 is the perfect toy to use with or without a partner, allowing you to add a completely new element to the bedroom (or kitchen, you dirty dog).

So if you’re looking at your wondrous wiener, wondering how you can have a better time with it, Cupsland’s Twirl 1.0 might just be your answer. It’s a lot more affordable than most other male masturbators without skimping on quality, has a look so real you’ll never call your ex again, and even comes with a patented three-level twirl for toe-curling experiences.

What makes it special?

Part of what makes Cupsland’s Twirl 1.0 rise above the competition is it’s next-level commitment to realism. The Twirl comes with a “Lifelike NaturSKIN Sleeve”, making it feel as authentic as (in)humanly possible. Sure, one day (soon, we hope) we’ll probably have high-tech sex robots, but until then, the Twirl 1.0 is as real as it gets.

And that three-level twirl we mentioned? “This innovative design provides continuous, precise pressure at different levels, replicating the authentic tight sensation and allowing for varied experiences.” NSFW image incoming!

Some of this toy’s best features are seen right on its life-like surface. Its diamond-cut curved case is ergonomically designed for “easy grip and power application”, letting you use this thing with so much passion, your partner would get jealous (that is, if they knew you had it).

Cupsland‘s founders spotted an, ahem, opening in the market for male sex toys, and ~slid right in~: “Despite the technological advancements in market toys, we noticed that most products overemphasized sexual stimulation, neglected men’s deeper fantasies, especially among elite men seeking a high-quality life.” (Cue Guys Just Wanna Have Fun.)

If I understand this lovely sentiment correctly, the idea is that your imagination is the most important piece of a good J.O. sesh (not porn? Okay…)—you just need a “realistic” …receptacle, if I may… to get the job done.

It’s actually easy to clean

When it comes to men’s sex toys, people worry rightfully about cleanliness. Cupsland looks to fight this issue through their ‘Innovative Drying Rod’, which allows you to wash and dry the sleeve nearly anywhere without worrying about gross-ness. Other male masturbators can be hard to clean, may require you to disassemble and reassemble them like a sexy Transformer, or even require special cleaning products so you can use them again.

Satisfied reviewer S.S. backs it hard, saying, “The Twirl 1.0 from Cupsland is a fantastic product for the price. The adjustable tightness levels really set it apart, letting you customize the experience to your liking. The sleeve feels soft and realistic, and cleaning is a breeze with the included drying stick. Overall, a great purchase for anyone looking to elevate their solo sessions without breaking the bank. Highly recommend!”

Cum on, guys

If you like cummin’ (and you do if you’re this far into the article), and you have a penis/hog/whatever you call yours, check out the Cupsland Twirl 1.0. It’s more than big enough for your hammer, soft enough to get you goin’, and comes with its titular twirl feature designed to introduce you to a whole new level of pleasure. If you don’t believe us, just look at this horny guy:

