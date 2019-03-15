The Cure and The Killers Join Stormzy as Glastonbury 2019 Headliners

Glastonbury is back baby, awoooo. After 2018’s fallow year, and a few drip-fed line-up announcements over the past few months, the best music festival on the planet is today issuing a CODE RED, in the form of a big old lip-smacking list of the performers who’ll grace Worthy Farm from 28 to 30 June:

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 15, 2019

Festival mainstays The Killers and The Cure round out the Pyramid Stage’s headlining slots on Saturday and Sunday, following what will undoubtedly be a jubilant and historic Stormzy set on Friday night (he’ll be the first British rapper to ever headline Glastonbury). Elsewhere – unsurprisingly, as Emily Eavis and her team of bookers shine consistently when it comes to booking strategy – there are treats for listeners from all the way across the spectrum. What other festival can say that it’ll host Janet Jackson, Low, Miley Cyrus, Rosalía, and Fat White Family across the same weekend?

Across the lineup there’s a decent gender split, but at a time when festival rosters are coming under closer scrutiny in terms of the platforms they offer woman and non-binary artists, it’s a shame that the three Pyramid Stage headliners are all-male acts. However, there’s still plenty of potential for women to create the most memorable moments of the weekend, with exciting high billing for Kylie, Janelle Monáe, Lauryn Hill, and Christine and the Queens.

Overall, this is a strong first showing for Glastonbury 2019 – but here’s hoping for many more announcements of this calibre (and more woman and non-binary performers!) between now and June.

