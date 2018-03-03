Sunday Schmooze Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the eggs:

6 large eggs

1 cup mayonnaise

1 ½ tablespoons curry powder

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon toasted and ground cumin seeds

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the potato chip dukkah:

½ cup blanched almonds

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

salt and vinegar chips

for serving:

2 cups|473 ml canola oil

½ cup curry leaves

4 bagels, toasted

kimchi

rocket fuel sauce or A1 sauce

fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

Make the eggs: Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Carefully add in the eggs and boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and run under cold water until cold, then peel the eggs. Break the eggs up in a large mixing bowl until chunky, then stir in the remaining ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Make the potato chip dukkah: In a large skillet, toast the almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and coriander seeds over medium until golden and fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool. Grind the seeds in a food processor until it resembles a coarse breadcrumb consistency, then transfer to a mixing bowl along with the potato chips. Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-high. Add the curry leaves and cook until crisp, about 30 seconds. Drain immediately over a fine mesh sieve set over a heatproof bowl and cool. Add to the bowl with the ground seeds and mix well to combine. To serve: Divide bagels between plates and top with curried egg mixture. Top with kimchi, rocket sauce, dukkah potato chips, and cilantro leaves.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.