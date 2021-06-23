Curried Scotch Egg Recipe

Makes 6 Scotch eggs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

for the yogurt mayo:

¼ cup|60 grams Greek yogurt

¼ cup|60 grams mayonnaise

1 tablespoon minced chives

1 tablespoon minced red onion

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the Scotch egg:

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

½ small red onion, minced

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

5 ½ tablespoons|40 grams curry powder

2 sprigs thyme, leaves picked and minced

3 tablespoons|45 ml Worcestershire sauce

1 pound|454 grams ground pork

6 very good large eggs

vegetable oil, for frying

flaky salt, for serving

for the breading:

½ cup|65 grams all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

⅔ cup|160 grams whole milk

1 ½ cups|100 grams panko breadcrumbs

DIRECTIONS

Make the yogurt mayo: Mix all the ingredients together in a medium bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the Scotch egg: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the garlic, onion, and ginger and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the curry powder and continue to cook until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add the thyme and cook 1 minute more, then deglaze with the Worcestershire sauce and reduce until syrupy. Cool completely, then mix with the ground pork. Form into 6 equal-sized balls and refrigerate until ready to use. Bring a medium saucepan filled with water to a boil. Carefully add the eggs and boil for 5 minutes and 50 seconds. Drain and transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water. Leave the eggs in the water until completely cool before peeling, taking care not to break the eggs. Cut 2 pieces of clingfilm, and, working one at a time, place each sausage ball in between the clingfilm and roll out (using a rolling pin or wine bottle) until ½-inch thick. Working with one piece of sausage and one egg at a time, wrap the sausage completely around the egg. Bread the eggs: Place the flour in a shallow bowl, the egg and the milk in a second bowl, and the panko breadcrumbs in a third bowl. Dip the wrapped egg in flour, dusting off any excess, then dip it in the egg-milk mixture, and finally into the panko. Let sit for 5 minutes. Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 300°F. Working in batches, fry the eggs until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Let rest for 1 minute, then slice in half and season with flaky salt. Serve with the yogurt mayo.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.