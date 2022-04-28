Grab VICE’s Best-Selling Sex Toys at a Huge Discount at Ella Paradis

April showers bring May orgasms—that’s how the saying goes, right? No? Well, it should, especially because May is Masturbation Month, which we’re celebrating by downing an entire case of libido gummies and hooking you, our beloved readers, up with a few of the bestseller-packed bundles from one of our favorite sex toy slingers in the game, Ella Paradis.

Yep, with the help of the great (and horny) minds of our friends over at Ella Paradis, we’ve curated custom VICE-exclusive bundles to help you… erm… “take care of yourself” during twitterpation time and allergy season. We’re quickly approaching the fifth month of 2022 (I know, right?), and the time is now to zhuzh your sex toy pantry with some spicy spring picks. We’ve scored you big discounts on VICE reader faves in three categories: the ultimate clitoral toys, best anal toys for beginners, and an astrology gift set for manifesting your horny horoscope—we’re talking up to 78% off some of our all-time favorite toys and bedroom accessories. So sit down, strap on, and peruse these delightfully NSFW sex toy bundles at your leisure. The bees won’t be the only ones buzzing this spring.

A medley of your all-time greatest hits

This compilation of three of VICE readers’ best-selling toys wouldn’t be possible without you, dear readers, because you smash that “add to cart” button harder than anyone we know. That’s why we put together this VICE Exclusive Best Sellers Bundle, which comes with a Rabbit Lily Vibrator with dual motors, and simultaneous internal and external stimulation; a Blowfish clitoral stimulator, with features both a suction function and a “magic tongue“; and the highly-rated Booty Bop vibrating (and waterproof) butt plug. Grab all three for just $129.99, a whopping 78% off their standard à la carte prices.

Butt wait, there’s more

So “getting into anal play” was one of your New Year’s resolutions, butt you haven’t taken the plunge yet because don’t know where to start. (Don’t worry, you’re not alone.) The VICE Exclusive Beginners Guide to Anal Bundle is filled with everything you need to give your tush the push it requires. We’re talking about two packs of Satisfyer Anal Beads, a Delicious Fullness Vibrating Butt Plug, and some Wicked Hybrid Intimate lube—one of the most important parts of any anal escapade. Grab all three as our custom bundle, and you’ll save 36%.

Reach for the stars

Look, you know we’re astrology aficionados—and we’re always on the hunt for the best gifts to get your friends based on their charts—but it’s high time we gave you some direction on how to spoil yourself, you naughty Sagittarius, you. This VICE Exclusive Horoscope Bundle is suitable for all signs, and includes a bottle of Sliquid Hybrid lube and a Gemini Horoscope Pleasure Box, which includes a bullet vibrator, gemstone necklace, and arousal balm. That’s right—it’s the perfect gift for any astro-head in your life, and it’s $38 off its standard price when you buy it through our bundle—a savings of nearly 40%.

Thanks for coming to Rec Room for all your sexual wellness needs, and we hope you vibe, pulse, poke, and massage yourself into orgasms from another dimension. See you soon, horn dogs!

