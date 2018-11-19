Watch Cut Copy’s Extensive Documentary ‘Don’t Let Me Die Tonight’

After Cut Copy was formed in Melbourne, Australia back in 2001, they went on to become one of the most defining electronic music projects of the last two decades. A new documentary called Don’t Let Me Die Tonight, directed by Glen Goetze and premiering on Noisey, explores the influence of the band and how they feel about the current state of their music.
Watch Don’t Let Me Die Tonight above.
Videos by VICE
Credits:
A film by Glen Goetze
All music by Cut Copy
Edited by Manuel Barenboim
FX + original animations: Manuel Barenboim
Additional footage: Alex Fletcher + Matthew Mendel
Sound Design + Sound Mix: Chris Wang + Vasilis Fotopoulos
Colorist: Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli
Titles: BC (Georgia)
Live Sound: Steffan Johnson
Cut Copy are Dan Whitford, Tim Hoey, Mitchell Scott, Ben Browning
Thanks to Neil Harris + all at Punkdafunk, Wildcat, Stef, Jordan, Digga, Mirko, Mick, Louis, Sabrina Agos, Nathan Corbin