Cut Copy’s Funky “Airborne” Is Like Putting on a Crisp New Pair of Shades

The last we heard from Aussie dance-rockers Cut Copy, they were taking on Madchester sounds with their 2014 album Free Your Mind. You can’t keep a good indie-dance combo down, though, and thus the group has returned with a new single (no album announcement yet).

“Airborne” percolates with baubles of percussion, Nile Rodgers-esque disco guitars, and vocal samples all buffed to a sheen. It is classy as shit, and it’s definitely a “match your steps to the tempo of the song as you walk down the street” kind of jam. Get your sunglasses and dancing shoes on and stream “Airborne” below.

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.