32 Unbearably Cute Things About Beto O’Rourke

Texas Senate candidate and current House representative Beto O’Rourke has captured the nation in his run against former mime and Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. With his county-by-county campaign tour, passionate and uncompromising progressive politics, and former life as a cool-as-hell dress-wearing punk rock skater, O’Rourke has broken the boundaries of politicking in midterm elections. Whether or not he secures a seat in the Senate, O’Rourke’s sincerity and willingness to speak honestly about controversial political issues have secured him in our hearts.
O’Rourke’s has made such an astonishing impact on Texans and people well beyond his state lines that we wanted to make sure some of the most adorable elements of his campaign are also given their proper due. Below, we have compiled 32 of the cutest things about Texas’s powerhouse feminist politician.
- Beto and his daughter have nursed a blind squirrel back to life.
- Beto pet a bunny.
- Beto wore a dress when he was a cool young person.
- Beto is a Selena fan.
- Beto makes fun of himself.
- Beto inspired many memes about being a bae.
- Beto eats fast food with his baby.
- Beto celebrates his anniversary with his wife with kind words and cute pics.
- Beto has fabulous shoulders.
- Beto moved this cute 77-year-old lady to tears because she loves him.
- Beto inspires people to paint beautiful murals of him.
- Beto reps nail art.
- Beto is also a good concept for a Halloween pumpkin.
- Beto sweats a lot.
- Beto catches tiny frogs for fun.
- Beto is a sk8ter boi.
- Beto once looked like a rom-com lead with great hair.
- Beto inspires babies to dress as him for Halloween.
- Beto once jumped over a fence and was charged with burglary.
- Beto’s campaign was informed by his punk rock roots.
- Beto is a muse to young artists.
- Beto loves dinosaurs.
- Beto signed an acoustic guitar.
- Beto’s campaign sign is white text on a black background, which is goth.
- Beto appreciates dogs in cars.
- Beto signs skateboards for dudes who love him.
- Beto looks passionately into the eyes of beautiful dogs.
- Beto loves tattoos.
- Beto was blessed by King LeBron James when LeBron wore Beto’s hat.
- Beto wears graphic tees.
- Beto is a momma’s boy.
- Beto has a drum kit.
- Beto is a bae endorsed by Queen Bey.