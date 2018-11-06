32 Unbearably Cute Things About Beto O’Rourke

Texas Senate candidate and current House representative Beto O’Rourke has captured the nation in his run against former mime and Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. With his county-by-county campaign tour, passionate and uncompromising progressive politics, and former life as a cool-as-hell dress-wearing punk rock skater, O’Rourke has broken the boundaries of politicking in midterm elections. Whether or not he secures a seat in the Senate, O’Rourke’s sincerity and willingness to speak honestly about controversial political issues have secured him in our hearts.

O’Rourke’s has made such an astonishing impact on Texans and people well beyond his state lines that we wanted to make sure some of the most adorable elements of his campaign are also given their proper due. Below, we have compiled 32 of the cutest things about Texas’s powerhouse feminist politician.

Beto makes fun of himself.

Beto inspired many memes about being a bae.

Beto eats fast food with his baby.

Beto celebrates his anniversary with his wife with kind words and cute pics.

Beto has fabulous shoulders.

Beto moved this cute 77-year-old lady to tears because she loves him.