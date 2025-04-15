‘Cutthroat Cowboys’ Charged After Riding Emotional Support Horses Through Walmart

Sure, Walmart’s seen some things. But even by its own next-level standards, four cowboys riding emotional support horses through the snack aisle pushes the limit.

The “Cutthroat Cowboys,” as they call themselves, turned a Baker, Louisiana Walmart into their personal rodeo—galloping past frozen pizzas and confused shoppers like it was just another Tuesday night. Naturally, there’s video. And naturally, it went viral.

The video shows the group galloping past stunned shoppers and employees, who clearly did not expect to be front row for a live-action country music video. In one clip, a woman can be heard repeatedly saying, “Oh hell no,” while another video—filmed from the saddle—features Big & Rich’s “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” blasting in the background.

The cowboys weren’t exactly hard to find. Mason Webb, 18, and a 16-year-old turned themselves in shortly after warrants were issued. Brendon Bridgwater, 24, and Patrick Derozan, 22, surrendered a few days later. They were charged with trespassing, disturbing the peace, and unlawful posting of criminal activity for clout—which, yes, is a real thing in Louisiana.

“It was fun, we were famous. That’s all,” Webb told WBRZ 2 after his arrest. “We didn’t wanna hurt nobody…That’s my emotional support animal.”

To be clear, the horses appeared totally chill. It’s the humans who made everything weird.

Baker’s police chief, trying to bring some reality back to the situation, pointed out that riding massive animals through a packed store might not be the safest plan: “This could’ve been real bad for other citizens.”

And yet, this isn’t even Walmart’s weirdest headline. In 2024, a girl went viral for throwing glass bottles and wrecking shelves while adults stood by helplessly. There was also the Florida man who parked a horse in the Walmart parking lot and claimed it was more “fuel efficient.”

And let’s not forget the “Whirl-Mart” movement—where people silently push empty carts around in protest of consumerism. The point is: if something off-the-wall is going to happen in a big box store, it’s probably going to be at Walmart.

As for the Cutthroat Cowboys, their Walmart rodeo may be over—but their now-infamous stroll is very much alive. And somewhere, in a pasture not too far away, four very tired horses are hopefully getting the day off.