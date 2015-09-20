Cutting Through Hungary’s Razor Wire Fence: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 6)

As Hungary cracked down on its border policies this week, those seeking refuge in Europe made one last push before their route was altered permanently.

The tightening of the Hungarian frontier on Tuesday marked a crucial shift in the migrants’ journey, leaving them in limbo and forcing many to divert through Croatia, or cutting the fence separating Serbia and Hungary and risking significant jail time.

Videos by VICE

VICE News followed refugees the day before, seeing the desperate measures migrants and refugees resort to, and talking to those who had made the journey from Syria, trying to beat the deadline.

Watch “Seeking Refuge in Europe: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 1)”

Watch “Police Resistance at the Gateway: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 2)”

Watch “Marching Through Police Lines: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 3)”

Watch “Stopover in Serbia: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 4)”

Watch “Migrants and Refugees Test Lesbos’ Limits: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 5)”

Read “I’m Doing it to Survive’: Crossing the Croatian Border With Hundreds of Migrants”