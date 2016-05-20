Two Artists Explore Visual Trickery Using Found Objects in ‘Cuttings’

This article appeared in the May issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.

Photographer Annie Collinge and set designer Sarah May collaborated together to bring us the beautiful “Cuttings” portfolio this month. The project was recently made into a book from their experiments with materials over the past several years. Annie was previously in our 2012 photo issue for her project, Five Inches of Limbo, where she featured junk store dolls and people she met on the streets of NYC who resembled them.

