CYBER: AI Can Read Your Dreams and Collect Your Debts. What’s Next?

Is there anything artificial intelligence can’t do?Debt collectors want AI to push people into coughing up what’s owed. An AI created photo of an attack on the Pentagon generated a minor panic. There’s an AI that can read your mind and the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, just testified before Congress.

This week on Cyber, Motherboard reporter Chloe Xiang comes on to walk us through the big headlines in the world of AI.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Debt Collectors Want To Use AI Chatbots To Hustle People For Money

Verified Twitter Accounts Spread AI-Generated Hoax of Pentagon Explosion

AI Reconstructs ‘High-Quality’ Video Directly from Brain Readings in Study

Worried About Sending Your Data to a Chatbot? ‘PrivateGPT’ Is Here

OpenAI Tells Congress the U.S. Should Create AI ‘Licenses’ to Release New Models

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch. Watch live during the week. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.