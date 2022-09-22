CYBER: Inside the Tool the US Military Is Using to Monitor Emails and Web Traffic

You ever feel like somebody’s watching you? Well, on the internet, it’s often true. Every move you make on the internet generates reams of data that ISPs and data brokers sell on to on to a ton of people who may want to take a look. It’s a big business. One we don’t often see the inside of.

One of the companies buying up all that data is Team Cymru who watches over all of it with a tool it calls Augury. Who buys Augury? We’ve just learned a lot of agencies within the federal government. Cyber Command, the Army, the Navy, are all using Augury to paw through internet traffic. But what, exactly, are they looking for? And what can they even see?

Stories discussed on this episode:

Revealed: US Military Bought Mass Monitoring Tool That Includes Internet Browsing, Email Data

