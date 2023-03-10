CYBER: LastPass Isn’t Safe and Your Hiking App May be Tracking You

It’s Cipher time, baby. It’s that infrequent style of Cyber we do where we decipher Motherboard’s tech coverage in a potpourri for the panopticon age.

On today’s episode we’ve got a little bit of everything. A popular hiking app reveals that, once again, we just can’t trust private companies with our data. But what about our passwords? Surely a company that bills itself as a secure way to remember all those logins is secure right? Nope! Also, Twitter ditches Tor and, just for fun, another wonderful story about cheating in online video games.

Motherboard’s own Joseph Cox is here to walk us through all of it.

Stories discussed in this episode:

AllTrails Data Exposes Precise Movements of Former Top Biden Official

Twitter’s Most Important Anti-Censorship Tool Is Currently Dead

‘Escape From Tarkov’ Roiled By Severe Cheating Accusations

LastPass Shouldn’t Be Trusted With Your Passwords

