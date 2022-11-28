No Pine, No Problem: The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fake Christmas Trees

Maybe we’re suckers for a good old fashioned holiday tradition, but there’s something truly timeless about old tannenbaum (and no we’re not talking about a similar-sounding, dysfunctional Wes Andersonian family). That said, we’re also not nearly as charming or noble as Charlie Brown, so having a threadbear tree sitting center stage in our respective living rooms isn’t going to cut it.

Do we want to go to the farm, chop down a tree, and play lumberjack? Not a chance. That’s why we scouted out the best Cyber Monday deals on artificial Christmas trees. If we’re shopping for a great investment this holiday season, we want one we can reuse (and avoid any headaches from the strong scent of pine).

Tons of sales for all you festive fellas have already launched, and we’re feeling jolly for you. Tis’ the season, cue up the virtual yule log, and chant a hearty ho-ho-ho for the best Cyber Monday deals on artificial Christmas trees below.

The best artificial Christmas Trees on Amazon for Cyber Monday

Best Choice Products 6’ Pine Tree for 20% off

National Tree Company 7.5’ Green Spruce for 33% off

National Tree Company 6.5’ Pre-Lit Tree for 50% off

National Tree Company 7’ Pre-Lit White Tree for 44% off

Puleo Pre-Lit Flocked Fraser Fir Tree for 29% off

The best Cyber Monday deals on artificial Christmas trees

Balsam Hill has Cyber Monday deals for up to 50% off, including holiday decor.

Nordstrom isn’t just dope for Cyber Monday fashion deals—the department store is also offering tons of Christmas trees for over 30% off.

Overstock has Christmas trees for up to 30% off for Cyber Monday.

The Home Depot is fully-stocked with spruce, pre-lit, and flocked artificial Christmas trees on sale.

Wayfair has holiday decor up to 80% off, including Christmas trees.

West Elm has thousands of deals for up to 70% off, including mini Christmas trees for shoebox apartments or small spaces.

