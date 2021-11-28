The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Theragun Massagers, to Pound Your Pain Away

There’s no missing the growing cult obsession with Therabody products, which are crazy-popular with Instagram-savvy athletes, celebrity trainers, and fitness influencers, as well as anyone who likes to jackhammer their various body parts to a smooth and relaxed state. But for those of us who might not have a huge budget for luxe athletic accessories, they’re usually pretty expensive, with the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro retailing for around $600. However, that’s not to say they aren’t 100% worth it.

VICE contributor Adam Rothbarth recently wrote an honest Theragun review for the site, and he sang the praises of Therabody’s products. “Theragun [offers] a particular way of engaging deeply with muscles that basic stretching can’t always achieve,” he explained. “Frankly, I mostly feel loose as hell right now thanks to a new regimen of consistent Theragunning.” We, too, wish to be loose as hell—and you might too, dear reader. Thankfully, Cyber Monday has arrived to slash prices and hook us all up.

It’s your lucky day, since the best Cyber Monday deals are here, and if you blew it and missed the amazing Black Friday sales, no prob—the fire deals on Therabody products continue to be outta sight, including $200 off the Theragun PRO, $100 off the Theragun Elite, $50 off the Theragun Prime, $25 off the Theragun Mini, $50 off the Wave Roller, $20 off the Wave Duo, $20 off the Wave Solo. [Exhales.]

Whether you’re super sore from all of those grueling workouts or just wanna blast off, it’s the right time to buy a Theragun (or a dupe). These cult-fave, best-selling massagers are up to $200 off right now at Therabody, Nordstrom, and Amazon:

Therabody is also practically giving away its Recovery line, with $200 off RecoveryAir, $300 off the RecoveryAir PRO, and 25% off the TheraOne Bundle, which includes the Sleep Tincture, Recovery Lotion, and Balm Stick. Who doesn’t want to be a balmed-up Michelin Man?

If those discounted Theraguns still aren’t fitting into your noodle-blaster budget, we also love this affordable Theragun alternative, which Rec Room editor Ian Burke called “the perfect home workout accessory or gift for a fitness-focused loved one, especially if you’re not in the mood to drop a paycheck on a body blaster.” Or, pick up the Hyperice Hypervolt, which lets you pair the device with the HyperSmart app to automatically adjust the speed through a guided warm up or recovery routine. The future, dude. Wild.

Enjoy, you sore boars.

