CYBER: Our Latest UFO Obsession and the Chess Scandal Heard Round the World

This week on Cyber we’re going deep into recent stories of unidentified flying objects and Chess. The Pentagon has gotten big into investigating what it calls unidentified aerial phenomenon and a chess champion has been accused of cheating but the exact phenomenon he’s accused of remains unidentified.

With me today to walk through all of this is Motherboard’s lovely editor-in-chief Jason Koebler.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Congress Admits UFOs Not ‘Man-Made,’ Says ‘Threats’ Increasing ‘Exponentially’

Was This Viral UFO Photo a Hoax Generated By an AI?

Navy Says All UFO Videos Classified, Releasing Them ‘Will Harm National Security’

The Chess World Is Absolutely Losing It Over Cheating Allegations After Massive Upset

‘The Silence of My Critics Speaks for Itself:’ Hans Niemann Says He Is Being Unfairly Attacked in Chess Scandal

