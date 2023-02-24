Here’s How We Broke Into a Bank Account Using an AI-Voice

Voice verification is supposed to be a convenient and secure way to log into your bank account over the phone. While that may be true for a lot of people, those with a lot of recordings of their voice online now have something else to worry about: hackers using AI-generated voices to break into their accounts.

This week Motherboard senior staff writer Joseph Cox broke into his own account by making an AI-powered version of his own voice, and then using it to trick his bank’s security systems. The implications for streamers, YouTubers, politicians, and other public figures are only just emerging.