CYBER Podcast: The Security Advice You Should Give Your Friends and Family This Holiday

In the coming weeks, millions of people will get new phones, computers, Amazon Echos, Google Homes, smart coffee makers, and other devices from the internet of things. All of them come with their own privacy, surveillance, and hacking risks, but there are steps you can take to minimize your exposure.

So we thought it’d be a good time to talk about the Motherboard Guide to Not Getting Hacked, our comprehensive advice on digital security. We’ve released a new version of it every year for the past three years, adding and changing things as hacking threats and security best practices evolve.

This week, Harlo Holmes, director of Newsroom Digital Security at Freedom of the Press Foundation, and Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai, a senior staff writer at Motherboard, join Motherboard’s editor-in-chief Jason Koebler to talk about security advice you should give friends and family this holiday season.

We advise on setting up two-factor authentication to keep hackers out of their email or other online accounts. We discuss the ballooning issue of SIM jacking, in which crooks take over someone’s phone number. We also talk about migrating information over from one phone to another, and what to bear in mind when buying that shiny new device. All of this and more in this week’s episode.

