CYBER: The Government Isn’t Coming for Your Gas Stoves

Recent remarks from Richard Trumka Jr., one of the three commissioners with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), sparked outrage in some circles. As it turns out, gas stoves aren’t great for you, and the CPSC has considered regulating them. Pretty soon politicians were sharing images of gas ranges above the words “Come and Take It.”

Why does it feel lately like the only war America is any good at fighting is the culture war? What is the actual science behind gas stoves? And why, while we’re asking national questions, does C-SPAN look so good lately?

On this episode of Cyber, Motherboard Senior Writer Aaron Gordon stops by to explain it all.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Here Come the Gas Stove Culture Wars

Why C-SPAN’s Camera Work Is Suddenly So Interesting

C-SPAN Is Once Again Asking the House to Relax Filming Rules So It Can Document Its Dysfunction

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch and YouTube. Watch live during the week. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.