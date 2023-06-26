CYBER: The Increasingly Violent Discord Servers Where Kids Flaunt Their Crimes

Discord and Minecraft servers are part of an ecosystem where young people brag about crimes. SIM swapping, cryptocurrency, extortion, and violence-for-hire are all part of an disparate online community where people gather to swap stories and videos about crime. It’s called The Comm, and this week on Cyber, Motherboard reporter Joseph Cox comes on the show to tell us all about it.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Bloodied Macbooks and Stacks of Cash: Inside the Increasingly Violent Discord Servers Where Kids Flaunt Their Crimes

Firebombs and Shootings: The Rise of IRL Harassment and Violence as a Service

‘The Comm’: The Group Linked to a Nationwide Swatting Rampage

