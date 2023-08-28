CYBER: The Jason Koebler Exit Interview, Part Two

It’s part two of our bittersweet episode of Cyber where we bid farewell to Motherboard editor-in-chief Jason Koebler. This week we do a deep dive into the Motherboard lore. The stories that broke us, the controversies that made us who we are. Come find out which popular web comic wrote a strip about us that’s aged like milk, how much horse shit you can buy for $10 in Bitcoin, why the director of Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story hates Motherboard, and why you should never bowl with someone who has ebola.

Vox Something Or Other

The Shitexpress video

Bowling with Ebola

The Chinese Mystery Seed Saga

Neil Blomkamp destroys his computers

