CYBER: The Viral Science Video That Will Save the World or Do Nothing At All

Room-temperature superconductors are here! Maybe! Look, science is a liar sometimes, especially in the internet age. Motherboard science reporter Becky Ferreira is here to help us parse the truth from fiction of LK-99. It’s either one of the biggest science stories of our entire lives or … just another science hoax.

Later in the show, Joseph Cox is stopping by to tell us about another group of researchers who’ve uncovered a backdoor in police radios.

Stories discussed in this episode:

DIY Scientists and Institutions Are Racing to Replicate the Room-Temperature Superconductor

Researchers Find ‘Backdoor’ in Encrypted Police and Military Radios

Defense Lawyers Push Judge to Reveal Secret Country that Helped FBI Wiretap the World

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch. Watch live during the week. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.