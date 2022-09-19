CYBER: Uber’s Been Hacked and Sim Swappers Are Getting Violent

Groups on Telegram that used to primarily be interested in taking over people’s phones and online accounts have changed tactics. Now, they’re selling violence. And to cap off the week, a hacker we don’t know much about was able to steal the credentials of an Uber employee and access the company’s back end.

On this episode of Cyber, Motherboard staff writers Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai and Joseph Cox walk us through the latest in the world of cybersecurity.

Videos by VICE

Stories discussed on this episode:

Firebombs and Shootings: The Rise of IRL Harassment and Violence as a Service

LAPSUS$: How a Sloppy Extortion Gang Became One of the Most Prolific Hacking Groups

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch. Watch live during the week. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Sign up for Motherboard’s daily newsletter for a regular dose of our original reporting, plus behind-the-scenes content about our biggest stories.