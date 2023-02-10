CYBER: Voice Generating-AI Is Now the Plaything of 4Chan

AI has made the voice of Emma Watson say some very strange things, and 4Chan is to blame. But trolls playing with new machine-learning tools aren’t the only villain in this story. Actors are being asked to sign away the rights to their own voice for the purposes of AI reconstruction.

Also on today’s episode: Dutch police have been reading encrypted messages; some politicians in the UK want to ban encrypted phones; Apple is looking to roll out a new form of end-to-end encryption; and a police contractor that promised to track homeless people has been hacked.

Cypher. We’re bringing it back. For those that don’t know, Cypher is a special edition of Cyber where we decipher the week’s news. It’s a potpourri for the panopticon. A grab bag of tech horror stories. And who better to join us for such an adventure than Motherboard reporter Joseph Cox?

Stories discussed in this episode:

AI-Generated Voice Firm Clamps Down After 4chan Makes Celebrity Voices for Abuse

UK Proposes Making the Sale and Possession of Encrypted Phones Illegal

‘Disrespectful to the Craft:’ Actors Say They’re Being Asked to Sign Away Their Voice to AI

Dutch Police Read Messages of Encrypted Messenger ‘Exclu’

Apple’s End-to-End iCloud Could Be a Security Game Changer

Police Contractor That Promised to Track Homeless People Hacked

