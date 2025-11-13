If your vibrator’s on its last leg or your lube stash is running low, consider this your sign: Cyber Week is officially the hottest time to restock your nightstand. From cult-favorite wands to interactive couples’ toys, some of the most coveted brands in the pleasure space—like Magic Wand, Zumio, and Le Wand—are slashing prices through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This year’s deals are bigger, bolder, and a little kinkier. Think: up to 80% off everything from high-tech thrusting toys and pheromone perfumes to luxe lingerie and pro-grade lubes. Whether you’re shopping solo or partnered up, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Week sex toy deals of 2025 to help you treat yourself (and maybe someone else) to something that buzzes, thrums, or tingles in all the right ways.

Videos by VICE

Best Cyber Week Deals on Sex Toys, Lube, Condoms, and More

Magic Wand

20% off Magic Wand Mini, Plus and Rechargeable at Lovehoney from 11/3 to 12/8.

10% off Magic Wand Original, Micro and Waterproof at Lovehoney from 12/1 to 12/8.

Zumio

40% off at MyZumio.com from 11/28 to 12/1.

#LUBELIFE

20% off sitewide at LUBELIFE.com and 25% off for email subscribers from 11/28 to 11/30.

24% off sitewide, plus 7 free foil packs at LUBELIFE.com on 12/1.

Velvet Thruster

33% off all thrusting dildos and thrusting vibrators from 11/27 to 12/1.

Use code BF2025 at checkout.

Select a free gift with purchase when your order value exceeds $300 from Velvet Thruster from 11/1 to 12/1. Choose either the Auto-Blow suction machine for men or the Suck-O-Saurus clitoral suction sex toy for women.



Prices are automatically discounted on Amazon at checkout for Velvet Thrusters from 11/27 to 12/1. No other discounts can be combined.

plusOne

40% off sitewide, plus free shipping on affordable, body-safe intimate wellness at plusOne from 11/27 to 12/1.

Kiiroo

Limited time deals on select toys for early access from 11/6 to 11/17. From 11/18 to 12/4, every bestseller will be on sale, including Kiiroo’s most coveted interactive and couples’ toys.

Luxus

20% discount on innovative tech-first couple’s toy (bringing it from $149 to $119) from 11/27 to 12/31.

Pjur

30% off sitewide on award-winning lubes and toy cleaners from 11/10 to 12/8.

Eye of Love

30% off sitewide on seductive pheromone perfumes and massage candles from 11/26 to 12/1.

Le Wand

Early Black Friday offer is 40% off all wands, plus up to 80% off selected items from 11/18 to 11/24.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer is 40% off sitewide, plus up to 80% off selected items from 11/25 to 12/2.

b-Vibe

40% off sitewide at this leading anal play brand, plus up to 80% off selected items from 11/18 to 12/2.

Nancy

60% off sitewide, plus extra stacked discounts from 11/26 to 11/30 from this fun, fruity sex toy brand.

Good Vibes

Early Black Friday offer is Up to 50% off G-spot vibes from 11/17 to 11/23.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer is up to 50% off sitewide from 11/26 to 12/2.

Babeland

Early Black Friday Offer is up to 50% off air pleasure and suction toys from 11/17 to 11/23.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer, up to 69% off sitewide from 11/26 to 12/2.

Yarlap

$50 off (20% off) the Yarlap System, a Kegel device, from 11/27 to 12/2. Use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Bloomers Intimates

Select items on sale for 30% off or better, plus 25% off $100 or more from 11/19 to 12/1.

Sagami

Up to 50% off some product ranges from 11/22 to 12/2.

Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Sagami Original 0.02 Extra Lubricated Condoms (12-pack). They’re Japan’s thinnest condom from 11/22 to 12/2.

3 for 2 on all other condoms sitewide from 11/22 to 12/2.

Tap here for more Cyber Week savings: Best Cannabis Cyber Week Deals Worth Getting High About