CYBER: What’s the Deal With AI Seinfeld?

What if you could watch new episodes of your favorite shows, forever?

That’s one of the promises of artificial intelligence. On Twitch, the show Nothing, Forever pumped out episode after episode of content that was kind of like an episode of Seinfeld.

Larry Feinberg told jokes, lived in NYC, and cavorted around with a crazy cast of characters. The show drew a lot of attention. And then Larry told a transphobic joke during an interstitial standup bit and the show was banned.

On this episode of Cyber, Motherboard editor-in-chief Jason Koebler stops by to relay the saga of Nothing, Forever.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Conservatives Are Panicking About AI Bias, Think ChatGPT Has Gone ‘Woke’

Developers Created AI to Generate Police Sketches. Experts Are Horrified

People are ‘Jailbreaking’ ChatGPT to Make It Endorse Racism, Conspiracies

Conservatives Are Obsessed With Getting ChatGPT to Say the N-Word

Thousands of People Can’t Stop Watching AI-Generated Sitcom ‘Nothing, Forever’

AI-Generated ‘Seinfeld’ Show Banned on Twitch After Transphobic Standup Bit

