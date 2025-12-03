Cyberpunk 2 Development Update Reveals It’s a Next-Gen Game

This month marks five years since Cyberpunk 2077 released and the latest update from CD Projekt RED confirms that Cyberpunk 2 won’t be arriving before the next generation of consoles begins, meaning it’s still several years away.

Gamers who were eagerly awaiting Cyberpunk 2077’s original release likely remember the lengthy seven-year wait from announcement to release and the multiple delays before the game ultimately hit shelves. New details about the sequel’s development schedule suggests that finishing Cyberpunk 2 will take at least the same length of time.

The new information concerning the game’s development schedule comes from updates shared by CD Projekt RED during a conference focused on the company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2025. During the exchange, CD Projekt RED’s Michał Nowakowski shared that:

“We plan to expand the Boston-based Cyberpunk team as the project progresses, and double it in the next two years.”

The “project” that Nowakowski references is Cyberpunk 2, which is the internal working title for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. The timeline of this team expansion suggests that Cyberpunk 2 will hit its full production in 2027, and from there it will take another few years to fully develop, same as CDPR has been doing with The Witcher 4. That means that the game is still years away and will likely arrive on the console generation that follows the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S era.

when does the next console generation begin?

Exactly when the next console generation begins is currently a bit of a mystery in the industry. Although Sony and Microsoft have both confirmed that there are plans for future consoles, neither company has made an official announcement about release windows, specs, or titles of the next generation of hardware.

The current generation kicked off in 2020 with the launch of both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. If the current console cycle ends up being seven to eight years long, which would align with the preceding cycle and current rumors, then that would put the next generation of consoles in the wild sometime in 2027 or 2028.

everything we know about cyberpunk 2

So far, CD Projekt RED has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2 is in pre-production with a strong leadership team in place. The developer is now shifting to hiring more mid-entry level roles to

carry on with pre-production works. The game officially entered pre-production in May 2025, according to an earlier financial presentation.

Cyberpunk 2 is still very early in its development cycle, so fans are likely going to have a long wait before any teasers, trailers, or more concrete details are revealed about the upcoming sequel.