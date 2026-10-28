CD Projekt Red Gives Cyberpunk 2 Update

CD Projekt Red may be looking to add multiplayer quests to Cyberpunk 2, according to a new job listing. The developer is hiring a lead quest programmer for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, and one detail has sparked speculation about a potential co-op feature.

Cyberpunk 2 Job Listing Hints at Multiplayer Quests

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

A new CD Projekt Red job listing for a Lead Quest Programmer on Cyberpunk 2 has given us a potential hint about what the studio is planning for the much anticipated title. According to the listing, the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel may introduce a multiplayer feature in some of the game’s quests.

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The job post specifically asks the person to lead the engineering team focused on Cyberpunk 2’s story technology. They will also work with quest designers and directors on the systems and tools used to create the game’s missions.

However, one of the skills listed as a “nice to have” has caught the attention of players. CD Projekt Red says it would be helpful for applicants to have an understanding of “multiplayer network architecture and client-server synchronization for game state/quests.”

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

For your convenience, here is the full section from the job listing:

Familiarity with Unreal Engine architecture.

Understanding of multiplayer network architecture and client-server synchronization for game state/quests.

Shipped AAA game(s) on a bespoke or custom narrative/quest toolset.

Familiarity with Unreal Engine UI tools or editor scripting for custom content tools.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Although it should be pointed out that the job listing also says that the above skills are “not required” to apply. Still, it’s interesting that one of the skills they list as “nice to have” mentions multiplayer.

Will Cyberpunk 2 Have Co-Op?

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

At the time of writing, CD Projekt Red has not confirmed co-op or multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2. The mention alongside quests has led to speculation that the sequel could allow players to complete missions together.

While that would be an exciting addition to the series, the job listing doesn’t confirm a co-op mode or explain how any multiplayer features might work. It also states that the skills mentioned above aren’t technically required to apply.

For now, we’ll have to wait for CD Projekt Red to share more details about its plans for Cyberpunk 2. Given that Cyberpunk 2077 was a single-player experience, it will be interesting to see whether the sequel gives players a way to explore its world together.