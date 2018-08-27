Here Are 48 Minutes of What ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Actually Looks Like

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has drip fed fans with images and information about the upcoming sci-fi RPG shooter since it was announced in 2012, but teasers have been short on footage of gameplay. A long walkthrough wowed the video game press at E3, but all that fans have seen is descriptions of that demo—until now.



CD Projekt Red just unveiled a 48 minute long gameplay demo via its Twitch feed and now we’ve got a pretty good idea of what Cyberpunk 2077 will actually look like. The narrated playthrough showed off an action-RPG in the vein of Deus Ex and Bethesda’s Fallout games. There’s branching dialogue options, upgrades that lead to different powers, slow motion gunplay, and dialogue choices that can help end a quest before it gets violent or play through it in a less violent and dialogue-driven way.

Videos by VICE

The demo gave me a warm and fuzzy nostalgic feeling. It opens with character creation and then gives way to a mission in progress where main character V has taken a mission to find a missing girl. The target’s been kidnapped by scavengers who harvest people’s implants. What follows is a slow-mo gun ballet full of hard drugs, and tactical gunplay. Bad guys shoot through walls, V has to take alternate paths through the mission, and the characters banter back and forth. And that’s just the first five minutes.

CD Projekt Red cautioned that the game is far from release and that basically everything is subject to change, but that it wanted the fans to see what the critics saw. So far, so good.

