Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Witcher 3 Easter Egg Years After Release

Despite being released years ago, some players are only now discovering a Witcher 3 Easter Egg in Cyberpunk 2077. The neat cameo was hidden in plain sight since the RPG launched in 2020. However, some users seemed to have overlooked the nod to the Witcher series.

Cyberpunk 2077 Witcher 3 Easter Egg Found By Players Revisiting the Game

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Over on the Cyberpunk subreddit, a user posted their discovery of a Witcher 3 Easter Egg. In the August 14 thread, the user wrote, “On my second playthrough I just found out that Corpo V plays Witcher?” The player then posted an image of them discovering a magazine in V’s work desk, which features Witcher 3 protagonist Ciri on the cover.

While this isn’t the first time the Easter Egg was found, many players were surprised that they had missed it. You can count me in that group as well! I’ve put over 400 hours into Cyberpunk 2077 and never knew about this. I’m even ashamed to admit that I played the Corpo V route and still managed to miss it. I guess it goes to show how massive Night City truly is.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red, Reddit

According to players, the retro gaming magazine with Ciri can actually be found in various places throughout the game. Still, the idea of Corpo V being distracted at work with a magazine about The Witcher 3 is incredibly amusing.

Kind of wish we had a scene with Johnny Silverhand scolding V for their love of RPGs. Or maybe he would be a massive fan. Speaking of Witcher 3 Easter Eggs, let’s talk about some of my favorite ones in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Witcher Easter Eggs in Cyberpunk

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red actually has a history of giving nods to the The Witcher franchise in Cyberpunk 2077. When you visit any arcade throughout Night City, many cabinets have a game called “Roach Race,” which is, of course, a reference to Geralt’s trusty horse mount from The Witcher 3. The racing game has you playing a 2D-pixel version of the iconic steed.

Throughout the game, you can also find random NPCs strumming their guitar. If you listen closely, they’re playing a remix of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine theme song.

Another interesting Easter Egg players have pointed out is that you can find “Cirilla Rules” graffiti in various parts of Night City. So yeah, the game has quite a few direct nods to Ciri, who is now the new protagonist in the upcoming Witcher 4 game.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Finally, my favorite Witcher 3 Easter Egg centers around the foul-mouthed talking gun Skippy. When entering battle, he will often say, “What now, you piece of filth?” This is actually a line of dialogue that Geralt says frequently after slaying foes.

While many of these Easter Eggs have been known for years, new players are discovering them for the first time. I mean, Cyberpunk 2077 is such a massive game that CD Projekt Red themselves recently said most players have missed major story points due to skipping side quests.