Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Leak Claims Release Date Is Years Away

A new leak claims that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, codenamed ‘Orion,’ is still years away from release. According to a report, the new CP2077 title’s launch window is being impacted by CD Projekt Red focusing on a new multiplayer feature. If true, players are going to be waiting a long time for the new Cyberpunk game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Reportedly Aiming for 2030 Release

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

This latest update comes from a report recently circulating in Polish media. According to Strefa Inwestorów, CD Projekt Red is reportedly aiming for a 2030 release date for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. In the report, the outlet claims that the Polish game studio is going to double up the number of developers currently working on the sequel.

“Regarding the sequel to Cyberpunk, Noble Securities points out that the team working on the project as part of the studio’s second key franchise consists of 135 people and is expected to double in size within two years.” However, the most interesting part is a claim that the Cyberpunk 2077 release window was pushed back so the team could work on a new multiplayer feature.

Screenshot: Reddit Kiroqi

“The desire to integrate multiplayer mode into the production prompted us to extend the production time beyond the state resulting from the progress of work on the benchmark W4. As a result, the budget has grown to PLN 1.5 billion. We expect the release in Q4 2030 (the 10th anniversary of CP77).”

Of course, it goes without saying to take this rumor with a major grain of salt. While the outlet is a notable financial news organization in Poland, a lot of these details are not verified by another source.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The publication also made some interesting claims about a Witcher 3 DLC. On December 11, we reported on a leak that alleged that the 2015 RPG would be getting a new expansion. Now, a new report from Strefa Inwestorów is seemingly backing this up with a potential release date.

“An analyst at Noble Securities expects a strong focus on the release of The Witcher 4 in the middle of next year. We expect another paid add-on (DLC) for The Witcher 3 to be released in May 2026. We estimate the production budget at PLN 52 million. The release should kick off the actual marketing campaign for The Witcher 4,” the report reads.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Of course, this also reads like an analyst’s prediction, and not a proper leak. Although it is a bit odd that multiple sources from Poland keep repeating the claim of a Witcher 3 DLC. Where there’s smoke, there is fire?

Or it could just be a false rumor that keeps being repeated by different outlets. Regardless, if this latest report is true, players are going to be waiting a long time for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. We are talking about another five years worth of waiting. Ouch.