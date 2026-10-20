Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 Announced – Edgerunners 2 Content Arrives This Week

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 is dropping this week. The new patch is tied to the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Here is the release date and everything we know about it.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 Release Date
The Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update 2.5 release date is Thursday, October 22, 2026, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The free patch will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 shortly afterward.
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CD Projekt Red also shared new artwork for the update in a post on X, thanking the artists behind the illustration: “A huge thank you to Taisei Uchida (Original Art), Yukiko Kakita (Ink & Paint Check), and Yuichiro Tozawa (Special Effects) for their contributions to the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5) official illustration.”
CD Projekt Red confirmed that there will be a special Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 livestream broadcast on Wednesday, October 21. That means the studio will reveal more details about the surprise expansion in just 24 hours and what features will be included in it.
How to Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 REDstream
CD Projekt Red will reveal more about Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 during a special REDstreams broadcast on Wednesday, October 21, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 5 PM CEST.
Players can watch the livestream on Twitch, YouTube, or Steam. According to the studio, the showcase will give us a closer look at the Edgerunners 2 Update, including cyberware customization and a new dual-wielding playstyle.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 REDstreams broadcast goes live at the following times on October 21 or October 22, depending on your region:
|\Region
|Date
|Stream start time
|United States (Pacific)
|Wednesday, October 21
|8 AM PDT
|United States (Eastern)
|Wednesday, October 21
|11 AM EDT
|Brazil
|Wednesday, October 21
|12 PM BRT
|United Kingdom
|Wednesday, October 21
|4 PM BST
|Central Europe
|Wednesday, October 21
|5 PM CEST
|South Africa
|Wednesday, October 21
|5 PM SAST
|United Arab Emirates
|Wednesday, October 21
|7 PM GST
|India
|Wednesday, October 21
|8:30 PM IST
|Singapore / China
|Wednesday, October 21
|11 PM SGT / CST
|Japan / South Korea
|Thursday, October 22
|12 AM JST / KST
|Australia (Sydney)
|Thursday, October 22
|2 AM AEDT
|New Zealand
|Thursday, October 22
|4 AM NZDT
What Is in Cyberpunk 2077’s Edgerunners 2 Update?
We currently do not know what new features are coming in the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update 2.5. However, CD Projekt Red has confirmed anime-inspired content alongside other new items and features.
This isn’t the first time Cyberpunk 2077 has received a major patch alongside the anime. Back on September 6, 2022, CD Projekt Red released the original Edgerunners Update, also known as Patch 1.6, ahead of the first series’ Netflix premiere.
That update went beyond adding a few references to the show. Players could find anime-inspired equipment in Night City, including a jacket and shotgun featured in the series. It also introduced the Wardrobe system, allowing players to change V’s appearance without changing their clothing stats.
For a better idea of what the original Edgerunners Update included, here are some of its biggest additions:
- Anime-inspired content: New equipment, secrets, and Photo Mode features.
- Wardrobe system: The ability to save up to six outfits and switch between them.
- Three new gigs: Concrete Cage Trap, Desperate Measures, and Nasty Hangover.
- New weapons: Six new firearms and five new melee weapons.
- Cross-progression: Support for carrying saves between platforms.
- Roach Race: A playable arcade minigame.
- Photo Mode additions: The option to take pictures with Nibbles.
Of course, that doesn’t mean Update 2.5 will deliver the same additions or be the same size. However, the original Edgerunners patch gives us an idea of how CD Projekt Red has previously brought the anime into the game. For now, we’ll have to wait for the full reveal to see what else is coming to Night City.