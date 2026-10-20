Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 Announced – Edgerunners 2 Content Arrives This Week

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 is dropping this week. The new patch is tied to the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Here is the release date and everything we know about it.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update 2.5 release date is Thursday, October 22, 2026, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The free patch will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 shortly afterward.

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CD Projekt Red also shared new artwork for the update in a post on X, thanking the artists behind the illustration: “A huge thank you to Taisei Uchida (Original Art), Yukiko Kakita (Ink & Paint Check), and Yuichiro Tozawa (Special Effects) for their contributions to the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5) official illustration.”

CD Projekt Red that there will be a special Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 livestream broadcast on Wednesday, October 21. That means the studio will reveal more details about the surprise expansion in just 24 hours and what features will be included in it.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red will reveal more about Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 during a special REDstreams broadcast on Wednesday, October 21, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 5 PM CEST.

Players can watch the livestream on Twitch, YouTube, or Steam. According to the studio, the showcase will give us a closer look at the Edgerunners 2 Update, including cyberware customization and a new dual-wielding playstyle.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 REDstreams broadcast goes live at the following times on October 21 or October 22, depending on your region:

\Region Date Stream start time United States (Pacific) Wednesday, October 21 8 AM PDT United States (Eastern) Wednesday, October 21 11 AM EDT Brazil Wednesday, October 21 12 PM BRT United Kingdom Wednesday, October 21 4 PM BST Central Europe Wednesday, October 21 5 PM CEST South Africa Wednesday, October 21 5 PM SAST United Arab Emirates Wednesday, October 21 7 PM GST India Wednesday, October 21 8:30 PM IST Singapore / China Wednesday, October 21 11 PM SGT / CST Japan / South Korea Thursday, October 22 12 AM JST / KST Australia (Sydney) Thursday, October 22 2 AM AEDT New Zealand Thursday, October 22 4 AM NZDT

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

We currently do not know what new features are coming in the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update 2.5. However, CD Projekt Red has confirmed anime-inspired content alongside other new items and features.

This isn’t the first time Cyberpunk 2077 has received a major patch alongside the anime. Back on September 6, 2022, CD Projekt Red released the original Edgerunners Update, also known as Patch 1.6, ahead of the first series’ Netflix premiere.

That update went beyond adding a few references to the show. Players could find anime-inspired equipment in Night City, including a jacket and shotgun featured in the series. It also introduced the Wardrobe system, allowing players to change V’s appearance without changing their clothing stats.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

For a better idea of what the original Edgerunners Update included, here are some of its biggest additions:

Anime-inspired content: New equipment, secrets, and Photo Mode features.

New equipment, secrets, and Photo Mode features. Wardrobe system: The ability to save up to six outfits and switch between them.

The ability to save up to six outfits and switch between them. Three new gigs: Concrete Cage Trap, Desperate Measures, and Nasty Hangover.

Concrete Cage Trap, Desperate Measures, and Nasty Hangover. New weapons: Six new firearms and five new melee weapons.

Six new firearms and five new melee weapons. Cross-progression: Support for carrying saves between platforms.

Support for carrying saves between platforms. Roach Race: A playable arcade minigame.

A playable arcade minigame. Photo Mode additions: The option to take pictures with Nibbles.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Update 2.5 will deliver the same additions or be the same size. However, the original Edgerunners patch gives us an idea of how CD Projekt Red has previously brought the anime into the game. For now, we’ll have to wait for the full reveal to see what else is coming to Night City.