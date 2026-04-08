Cyberpunk 2077’s PS5 Pro Update Is Out Now, Here’s What Changes

Night City just got a major upgrade on PS5 Pro that brings 4K visuals, powered-up performance, advanced ray tracing, and more to the Cyberpunk 2077 experience.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 may have launched all the way back in 2020, but six years later it is still one of the most visually stunning games of the current generation. The title had plenty of performance stutters and issues at launch, but a number of major updates along the way have fully smoothed out the game’s performance.

Videos by VICE

Starting today, April 8, PS5 Pro players will receive an update that allows them to run the game with a series of excitement enhancements that take full advantage of the PS5 Pro’s bells and whistles.

The update is available now and free for all PS5 Pro owners who have a copy of Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 is also currently available in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for subscribers to check out.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

PSSR – The update allows Cyberpunk 2077 to fully take advantage of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) tech. This technology upscales each pixel using advanced artificial intelligence.

Ray Tracing – Additionally, the PS5 Pro upgrade will utilize the console’s ray tracing technology. With the PS5 Pro Update, the PlayStation team implemented BVH8 (8-way Bounding Volume Hierarchy) support to implement ray-traced lighting, shadows, and reflections, bringing the lighting even closer to our artistic vision for this world.

“Lighting is a key pillar of the Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic — the way Night City lights up as day turns to dusk, when the streets glow under the oppressive neon signage of megacorps, is part of the entire visual identity of this world.”

Three PS5 Pro modes – The update includes three different performance modes, so players can decide what matters most to them and customize their experience.

Ray Tracing Pro enables all available ray tracing enhancements, delivering the most visually advanced version of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 Pro. This includes ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, skylight, shadows, and emissive lighting, all active while Cyberpunk 2077 targets 40 frames per second on variable refresh rate-enabled displays or 30 frames per second otherwise.

Ray Tracing mode as the sweet spot between visuals and performance. It features select ray tracing enhancements while maintaining a smooth 60 frames per second, meaning improvements across the board.

Performance mode focuses on delivering the highest possible frame rate for fast and fluid gameplay. On displays with VRR, Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 Pro reaches up to 90 frames per second while maintaining high image fidelity.

For gamers who have a PlayStation 5 Pro, it certainly sounds like an optimal console experience for the game.

The PS5 Pro just had a jump in price, bringing it up to $899.99, so it’s definitely more of a luxury item than ever before. It will be very interesting to see if sales of the high-powered console will hold up with the increased price and the knowledge that the next generation of consoles seems to be just a few years away.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.