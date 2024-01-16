The Best Cyberpunk Clothing, Because It’s 2024, Dammit

Remember when Björk pretended the inside of her TV was a city? Mentally, that’s where our mind goes when we envision the future, and all of cyberpunk clothing that makes it look so cool. We have been a fan of cyberpunk fashion ever since we saw Rick Deckard’s tactical trench in Blade Runner, RoboCop’s proto-wrap shades helmet, and Lucy Liu’s angular red bob in Cypher. It’s a style with gritty irreverence whose fundamentals include black and grayscale basics, trench coats, vinyl, latex, and more drawstrings and carabiners than we ever knew we needed.

While in recent years, this techno- and technology-inspired aesthetic has been mastered by designers such as Rick Owens and Yohji Yamamoto, it’s forged ahead into new forms beyond just Hackers and The Matrix (think, Grimes-esque sub-aesthetics or the passionate r/techwear subreddit style section). In the wake of a year that was defined by so many big developments in AI (we can never unsee the George Carlin AI standup), a fresh dive into cyberpunk style feels more relevant than ever.

When you think of cyberpunk style, you probably think of frosted wrap sunglasses and Trinity-worthy leather trenches—souped-up classics, no doubt. But we also want to lean into cyberpunk’s penchant for emotive, brut materials with stark silhouettes and tactical flourishes; we want to find lived-in knitwear, a skirt upcycled from parachutes, and raw edge fabrics that the rebels in The Matrix would have loved. Cyberpunk is so appealing precisely because it can feel so nebulous, gender-bending, and perfect for getting into Berghain.

Whether you’re new to the aesthetic or your safe word is “Akira,” here are the essentials for fleshing out a cyberpunk wardrobe.

Mesh tops for futuristic sex appeal

Start off with some cyberpunk tops, and especially those made out of mesh materials that can be layered-up for the winter or worn with tiny bottoms once slutty summer returns. There’s a hell of a lot of range with mesh tops, from Y2K-inspired brand Miaou’s graphic mesh muscle tee, which is over $100 off right now, to Rick Owens’ semi-sheer long sleeve T-shirt with raw edges. Even Amazon is packing a mesh top under $10 that makes us feel like we’re in a sci-fi panopticon of hot people.

Mix in leather, pleather, and latex

Look for leather, pleather, and everything in-between. Miaou has some incredible short-sleeved leather tops and corsets, but we’re especially into this long-sleeved zipper top that makes us feel like we’re about to scuba in space.

But if you want a top with more texture, cop this faux crocodile top while it’s 54% off at Nordstrom.

Inside you, there are two wolves: one who wears a bunch of body-hugging pleather tops, and one that has purchased the Shakira Akira T-shirt. Speaking of which, there are plenty of graphic T-shirts paying homage to the 1980s cyberpunk movie classic on eBay; style them with everything from cargo pants to plaid skirts.

All hail the king of cyberpunk, Yohji Yamamoto. There tons of the Japanese designer’s pieces on sale right now on SSENSE, including this 69% off graphic T-shirt that makes us feel like we’re microdosing shrooms.

Big pants, but with techy details

Play a proportions game when it comes to your cyberpunk jawns and balance out one of those body-hugging latex tops with a pair of oversized UFO cargo pants, Rick Owens x Champion basketball shorts, or the ultra-flattering cotton twill pants from Carhartt WIP. Alternatively, go for a baggy look by pairing your comfy bottoms with one of those oversized Akira T-shirts for an even more casual look.

Androids get cold, too

What better time than the snowed-out present to justify the purchase of a cropped, sculptural Rick Owens x Moncler puffer?

Your fall and winter cyberpunk ‘fits can look even more tied together thanks to the right outerwear, whether you’re investing in a new puffer, a cracked faux leather khaki duster, or a vintage, graphic Y’s blazer.

Look for distressed and raw materials

Keep an eye out for distressed fabrics that look like they have been lovingly frayed, faded, and worn in by years of service from their replicant owners, from dramatic The Fifth Element-worthy jean maxi skirts to Diesel cargo jeans and raw edge Yamamoto sneakers.

Big-ass boots

As a general rule, your cyberpunk shoes should either make you feel like a hermetic, genius hacker (see: the above Yamamoto sneakers or these red Salomons), or someone who is about to go punt a spaceship. Diesel’s leather Chelsea boot has toe caps that could double as a cattle guard, while Henrik Vibskov’s slightly grungy, striking leather boots reveal their seams and faded red colorway.

A bag that will fit on the spaceship

Diesel’s logo purses have been killing it lately, and we can’t pick between its faded denim or monochrome silver 1DR bag for carrying our poppers to the function. (If you’re planning to parkour hands-free through the city of your choice in a pair of Oakleys, however, we suggest slinging this slender, yet expandable fanny pack from Côte & Ciel over your shoulder.)

Wrap shades, obviously

Wrap sunglasses aren’t just for Bass Pro Shop dads and 90s boy bands, king; they’re also the cherry on top of your cyberpunk outfit. These “gray fog” Rick Owens wrap shades are 44% off at SSENSE, and Amazon is also home to a sick 2-for-1 bundle on these black and silver wrap sunnies with a 4.5-star average rating from reviewers.

Jewelry that looks like it fell off a spaceship

Finally, accessorize with industrial-inspired jewelry that utilizes boxy chains, and the kinds of futuristic pendants that a dystopian movie actor could hold up to say, “Wow. The Chopova Lowena Artefact Charm necklace was the key to defeating the robots all along.”

See you later, web surfer.

