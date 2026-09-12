Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite Skin Revealed – Lucy and Rebecca’s Guns Confirmed

A Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite skin has been revealed by CD Projekt Red. The teaser confirms that Lucy is coming to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 soon. Here is everything revealed about the upcoming Edgerunners Fortnite crossover, including the Lucy Outfit and Rebecca’s Guns Mythic weapon.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Lucy Fortnite Skin Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

A Cyberpunk Edgerunners Lucy Fortnite skin is officially coming to the battle royale soon. CD Projekt Red revealed the new cosmetic in a surprising teaser on X: “Seriously need to upgrade your Override security, Fortnite. Our netrunner told us getting past it was child’s play. She’s available for a consult if you’d like to upgrade. See you soon?”

Videos by VICE

More importantly, the official Cyberpunk Edgerunners social media account then posted a trailer revealing what the Lucy Fortnite skin looks like in-game. For your convenience, here are some photos of what the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite collaboration will look like when it arrives later this month:

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Lucy Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Is Cyberpunk Edgerunners Lucy Coming to Fortnite?

At the time of writing, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy Fortnite skin does not have an official release date. However, the teaser says she is coming “soon,” while dataminers claim the major gaming crossover is scheduled to arrive during the next update.

According to a recently leaked Fortnite update schedule, the next major patch will be released on September 17, 2026. Therefore, if the information from dataminers is accurate, the Lucy skin could arrive on or shortly after that date. However, this is purely speculation until Epic Games or CD Projekt Red announces an official release date.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Rebecca’s Guns Mythic Weapon Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Lucy Outfit is not the only Cyberpunk: Edgerunners content coming to Fortnite, as the trailer also confirmed that Rebecca’s Guns will be added as a new Mythic weapon. Epic Games originally teased the weapon when Fortnite Override launched on August 20, but we now know it is based on Rebecca’s signature guns from the anime.

Rebecca’s Guns appear to be a dual-wield weapon combining an assault rifle and an SMG. Here are the leaked stats, according to dataminers:

Common–Epic: 8 damage, 12 fire rate, and a 40-round magazine

8 damage, 12 fire rate, and a 40-round magazine Legendary–Mythic: 9 damage, 12 fire rate, and a 40-round magazine

9 damage, 12 fire rate, and a 40-round magazine Reload speed: Between 1.27 and 1.58 seconds, depending on rarity

The leaked Exotic version reportedly has several additional features:

Combines an SMG and assault rifle into a single weapon

Both weapons use Medium Ammo

SMG bullets can bounce up to two times

The assault rifle deals 14 damage and has a 40-round magazine

Assault rifle bullets explode on impact

Of course, it is important to point out that this information is based on an unfinished version of the weapon. Rebecca’s Guns could have different stats and features when they are officially added to Fortnite.

New Fortnite Admin Panel Code

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, a new Fortnite Admin Panel code was also revealed alongside the Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab. In the trailer we get a brief hacking sequence before a code pops up with the text “Lobby Hack Accepted.”

Fortnite Admin Panel Code Rewards NOCTURNEOP55N1 TBD

However, this latest Fortnite Lobby Hack code does not currently work, and likely won’t be activated until after the Cyberpunk crossover is released.