Cybersecurity Giant FireEye Got Hacked. Now What?

One of the biggest cybersecurity companies in the world, FireEye, got owned really bad by what the company suspects are government hackers. FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said in a blog post that the company was targeted by “a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities.”

FireEye is one of the most well-known infosec companies in the world, and it’s the go-to company when somebody else gets breached, as it specializes in incident response and data breach investigations. Targeting and hacking FireEye, if you are a nation-state or just a cybercrime group, makes a lot of sense. If you can get your hands on their incident response reports, you can learn about other potential target’s weaknesses.

Videos by VICE

In this week’s episode of CYBER, Senior Staff Writer Joseph Cox joins the show to talk about the ramifications of this massive hack.