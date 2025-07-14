Hop on This Black Currant THC Seltzer for a High Ride

Ready to enjoy the wind in your hair and the sun on your face? No, we’re not actually going for a bike ride, but we are hopping on the Cycling Frog bicycle and taking a different kind of ride — a high ride. My latest love affair is with Cycling Frog’s Black Currant THC Seltzer, a luscious and lovely drink from a brand that’s dismantling cannabis hate, one can at a time.

Throttle Check

Cycling Frog offers a wide range of dosages in its THC seltzers, from a shy 2mg Delta-9 THC to a scary 50mg THC. The Black Currant THC Seltzer falls on the lower end of the spectrum, with 5mg THC and 10mg CBD in every can.

The full spectrum recipe is ideal for people who are comfortable with THC but still have a sensitive tolerance. I might also recommend this for a beginner, if you’re cautious, taking slow and low sips.

Just a Frog on a Bike and a Dream

There’s nothing like a double dose of CBD to even out a high. The 1:2 THC to CBD ratio creates a delightfully chill high, making you feel like an adorable frog riding an antique bicycle. Does that feel familiar to anyone else?

If you’re looking for an even higher one that can take you from the couch to the club and back again, this’ll do the trick. It works for relaxing in the sun or chatting with strangers at the bar. It was my official Fourth of July drink this year, keeping me hazy and happy from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

This was one of the few July 5ths where I woke up not wanting to hide in a cave for a whole 24 hours. I got to be buzzy and fuzzy without the splitting headache and toilet bowl hugs that we’re all accustomed to.

Toad-ally Tasty

As a Seattle resident, I have a soft spot for dark purple berries, whether it’s huckleberries or blackberries. And this drink was firing on all berry cylinders. The flavor is decadent and juicy, probably exceeding whatever you’re imagining on your tongue. The humble tartness and mild sweetness mingle perfectly, creating a profile that doesn’t taste sugary or bitter.

While these are casual and tasty from the can (featuring the exercising toad, whom I love so much), the taste is lush enough to mimic a fancy cocktail when poured into a Tom Collins glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge and you’ll never need a bartender again.

I believe the richness of this black currant flavor is enhanced by the smooth texture. The drink has a slight, subtle fizz that sparkles and flirts with your palate. But it’s not a super carbonated beverage that’s going to give you the burps and hiccups. Instead, it’s just a tickle that allows the flavor to shine.

If you’re like me, the idea of drinking a warm can of anything is heinous. Amazingly, Cycling Frog has shrugged off the need for refrigeration. I begrudgingly cracked a warm can open when I realized my July 4th fridge stash was depleted, and was amazed to find the drink was just as delicious at room temp. So if you forget the ice, no worries.

Time for Cannabis Stigma to Croak

If you’re not a fan of frogs riding bicycles, well… why aren’t you? The brand’s whole vibe is to “enjoy the ride,” a motto I can cycle along with. As someone who lived near Cambridge, MA in the aughts, I have a nostalgic love for 2000s hipsters, and the Cycling Frog vibe speaks to that.

The whole look is quirky but not obnoxious, creating an artsy, unique look that draws people in. It’s undeniable that the can makes people curious. And since the brand’s mission (and mine) is to normalize cannabis consumption, that kind of curiosity is wholly welcome.

Stoned on a Shoestring

At just over $3 per 5mg THC can, these are a top budget pick. If you’re cutting back on your cannabis spending, you can save money and still get stoned with Cycling Frog. Even the 10mg THC drinks are supremely affordable, ringing in at just over $4.50 per can. Plus, you can save more when you buy more, and who doesn’t love a bulk discount?

Not Your Average Amphibian

I love the high, I love the flavor, I love the price. But what makes Cycling Frog extra special in my book (and by book I mean VICE articles) is their open message to the world to stop hating on this splendid plant.

They’re making cannabis drinks mainstream and easy to love, whether you’re just starting out or have been in the green game for decades. As a berry-loving, cannabis-chugging girl, the Cycling Frog Black Currant THC Seltzer is heaven-sent.

